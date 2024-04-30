Wellington Airport Community Awards Nominations Open For 2024

Wellington Airport has opened nominations for its 20th annual community awards, recognising the outstanding work of community group volunteers across the Wellington region.

The awards are run together with Wellington’s five regional councils and acknowledge the work carried out by community groups across the region. Over $50,000 in award money and other prizes are on offer to winners.

Groups can be nominated in the areas of Arts and Culture, Education and Child/Youth Development, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage and Environment and Sport and Leisure, plus a Rising Star award specifically recognises new and emerging community groups.

Awards are first presented at a council level (Upper Hutt, Hutt City, Wellington City, Porirua and Kāpiti) with the regionwide finals held later in the year.

Wellington Airport’s CEO Matt Clarke says:

“Reaching the 20th anniversary of the awards is a big milestone to celebrate. It’s been amazing to support so many selfless people and organisations over the years who make our community a better place.

“The quality of applications is outstanding every year from groups across Wellington and this year will be no different.”

At the 2023 awards, more than 260 nominations were received for groups across the region with Everybody Eats taking out the Supreme Award for their work to reduce food waste, food poverty and social isolation in Aotearoa.

Over the past 20 years, the Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards has recognised over 1100 community organisations and their thousands of volunteers across the region.

The inaugral supreme winner of the awards in 2004 was the Shakespeare Globe Centre New Zealand. CEO Dawn Sanders ONZM, QSM says the centre was “absolutely rapt and honoured.”

“The personal endorsement and promotion of the organisation which followed was invaluable, including being profiled at Wellington Airport for a year.

“How delighted all our huge number of volunteers were, knowing and communicating they were so proud to have played a part in our activities, and what it meant to them. Many remain with us today, 20 years later!”

Later in the year, a Regional Supreme award winner will be announced, and members of the public will have an opportunity to vote for the finalists in a People’s Choice award.

Nominations can be submitted on Wellington Airport’s website and close 31 May 2024.

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards 2023 Winners

Supreme Award: Everybody Eats

Arts and Culture: Every Body is a Treasure

Education and Child/Youth Development: Arohanui Strings

Health and Wellbeing: Everybody Eats

Heritage and Environment: Whareroa Community Guardians Trust

Sport and Leisure: Āhuru Mōwai Trust

Rising Star Award: Capital Theatre Trust

People’s Choice Award: Mountains to Sea Wellington

