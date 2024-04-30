Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Accessibility Improvements For McJorrow Park Playground

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council has begun work to improve accessibility at McJorrow Park playground, removing an area of bark chip and replacing it with a soft pour flexi surface.

A path is also being introduced as part of improving access for people with mobility limitations to the Lilypad swing.

The work is being paid for using a $28,000 grant from the Trust House Foundation. There will also be two interactive play panels installed.

Council Facilities and Open Spaces Manager Ian Osland said the work would take around two weeks, with the Lilypad swing unable to be used during this time.

“We want to make the playground as accessible as possible and are grateful for the Trust House Foundation grant helping us make this happen for the Eastside community.

“The work being done may be a temporary inconvenience but we are confident the outcome will be a real benefit to all playground users.”

