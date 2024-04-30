Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Cobalt: Search Warrants Target Black Power In Burglary Investigations

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 5:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police simultaneously swooped on three Pukekohe properties as part of an investigation into burglaries across the Franklin area.

In the process, investigation staff have recovered ammunition, cannabis, and a raft of stolen property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau South’s Area Investigation Manager, says search warrants on Monday were targeting Black Power members and associates.

“Our staff were on scene on Helvetia Road, assisted by tactical support staff, executing the search warrants at the same time,” he says.

“A man was arrested as a result of the warrants, with charges laid against him and his bail to be opposed.”

Investigators from Counties Manukau’s South and Organised Crime teams, along with Operation Cobalt staff are involved in the ongoing investigation.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot rule out further search warrants being conducted, or arrests being laid as part of our work,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“A core focus for Police under Operation Cobalt has been to target unlawful activity being committed by gangs.

“Burglary is already an offence that has an impact on its victims with their belongings being stolen.

“Our community can be assured that we remain committed to targeting, and holding to account, those people who are committing this offending.”

The 43-year-old man arrested has been charged with three burglaries, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis for supply.

He was due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 30 April 2024, and will be reappearing in the Pukekohe District Court later in May.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 