Operation Cobalt: Search Warrants Target Black Power In Burglary Investigations

Police simultaneously swooped on three Pukekohe properties as part of an investigation into burglaries across the Franklin area.

In the process, investigation staff have recovered ammunition, cannabis, and a raft of stolen property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, Counties Manukau South’s Area Investigation Manager, says search warrants on Monday were targeting Black Power members and associates.

“Our staff were on scene on Helvetia Road, assisted by tactical support staff, executing the search warrants at the same time,” he says.

“A man was arrested as a result of the warrants, with charges laid against him and his bail to be opposed.”

Investigators from Counties Manukau’s South and Organised Crime teams, along with Operation Cobalt staff are involved in the ongoing investigation.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot rule out further search warrants being conducted, or arrests being laid as part of our work,” Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says.

“A core focus for Police under Operation Cobalt has been to target unlawful activity being committed by gangs.

“Burglary is already an offence that has an impact on its victims with their belongings being stolen.

“Our community can be assured that we remain committed to targeting, and holding to account, those people who are committing this offending.”

The 43-year-old man arrested has been charged with three burglaries, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis for supply.

He was due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 30 April 2024, and will be reappearing in the Pukekohe District Court later in May.

