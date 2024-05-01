Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Online Business Directory Launched To Support Entrepreneurial Rural Women

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) has today launched an online business directory called The Country Women’s Collective to promote and support entrepreneurial rural women.

“We know from our annual NZI Rural Women NZ Business Awards and Activator programmes that rural businesswomen really want to support each other,” RWNZ National President Gill Naylor says.

“We hope the online directory will become the go-to place for people who want to support local and New Zealand made products and services from our rural communities.

“There’s no other online offering like this in New Zealand that showcases and celebrates rural products from clothing and homewares to services from agritourism to farm supplies.”

Rural Women NZ member and co-founder of Foxtrot Home Kate Cullwick is an early adopter of the business directory.

"Foxtrot Home is thrilled to be included in The Country Women's Collective as it is very much a part of our business and personal philosophy to support and celebrate other rural wāhine in business,” Kate says.

“The directory is a leading initiative to help small businesses not only increase their exposure to more shoppers, but to heighten and celebrate the incredible talent found out there in rural Aotearoa. I think it will be infinitely inspiring for other up-and-coming entrepreneurs too!"

The directory is freely available on the Rural Women New Zealand website at https://www.ruralwomennz.nz/the-country-womens-collective.

Enquiries about the online directory can be emailed to mia.cohen@ruralwomennz.nz.

