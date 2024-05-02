Annual Number Of Homes Consented Down 25 Percent – Stats NZ

There were 35,236 new homes consented in the year ended March 2024, down 25 percent compared with the year ended March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“The annual number of new homes consented has continued to decrease from its peak of 51,015 in the year ended May 2022,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

In the year ended March 2024, there were 15,166 stand-alone houses consented, down 23 percent compared with the year ended March 2023. There were 20,070 multi-unit homes consented, down 26 percent over the same period.

