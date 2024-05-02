Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Two Arrested Following Aggravated Burglary In Whakatāne

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Clements:

Two people have been arrested following an aggravated burglary of a Michael Hill store in Whakatāne this afternoon.

A vehicle involved in the burglary has also been recovered and is being forensically examined.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate people involved, and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anybody with video footage from the area.

Two men, aged 20 and 21 are due to appear in Whakatāne District Court tomorrow, charged with aggravated burglary. Further charges are being considered.

We understand the effects this has had on the victims who were in the store at the time. Victim support is working with the staff.

Anyone with information can contact Police by calling 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report”, and reference file number 240502/9091.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

