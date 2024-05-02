Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government Changes To Emergency Housing

Thursday, 2 May 2024, 7:28 pm
Press Release: E Tipu e Rea

E Tipu e Rea Whānau services supports young hapū māmā, mātua taiohi (young parents) and their tamariki with a range of health and social services tailored to their needs. Our mission statement is: Supporting mātua taiohi, hapū māmā and pēpi to grow, thrive, and be rangatira within their whānau, hapū, iwi, hapori.

Our qualified and experienced kaimahi work frontline with whānau, providing support and advocacy to secure suitable housing and trying to conquer all the trials and tribulation that comes with this. Our kaimahi see day to day, the dire situation that is housing for whānau in Aotearoa, and the struggle it is to secure, especially for young parents and their babies.

It is welcomed news of the Ministry of Social Development prioritising whānau with dependent tamariki who have been in emergency housing for longer than 12 weeks to the top of the social housing waitlist. At E Tipu E Rea, we see the challenges that our whānau face who are in long term emergency housing, especially as young parents who are hapū, with pēpi and tamariki.

E Tipu e Rea has recently successfully secured a housing innovation funding to support ending homelessness for young parents, and to provide transitional housing for mātua taiohi, hapū māmā and their pēpi. This welcomed opportunity will allow us to operate a kaupapa Māori transitional housing hub, where a program of wraparound support will be delivered to increase cultural, physical, mental, social, parenting, educational, and employment/financial outcomes for mātua taiohi, tāngata hapū, and their pēpi/tamariki.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The housing complex will be based on a papakāinga model developed by E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services. E Tipu e Rea Whānau services has been single minded about achieving this goal due to the continuous housing stresses hapū māmā, mātua taiohi and their tamariki face.

“We hope with this recent change from the government, that our whānau and tamariki will be transitioned faster into suitable, long-term housing, and that we are given further opportunities to deliver great intergenerational outcomes for young parents and their pēpi”

Zoe Witika-Hawke E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services CEO.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from E Tipu e Rea on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 