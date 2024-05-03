Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Water Restrictions Lifted For Majority Of The District

Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:08 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Water restrictions have been removed for Timaru, Pleasant Point, and Geraldine as of today, with Temuka to remain at Level 1.

 Drainage and Water Manager Andrew Lester said we have seen a decrease in water demand across in water demand as cooler temperatures kick in. 

“This means for a majority of our schemes we have sufficient capacity to meet this demand, with our current water resources,” he said. 

“However, we need to keep restrictions at level one for the Temuka zone, this includes Winchester and Orari,”

“Monitoring at points in the Temuka zone show demand is still too high and level one water restrictions will remain.” 

“Current demand in Temuka is matching water available from Temuka water sources, which means while we know people will not typically watering their lawns, the community still needs to be vigilant in their water use.

“No matter the time of year we still urge customers to use water wisely, but we’d like to thank the community for doing their bit to ensure water demand was kept at a at a sustainable level through a really dry period.”

