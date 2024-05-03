Southland Jobs In Uniform – Uniformed Services Expos 7-9 May 2024

Love Dog Squad?

Can’t get enough of Shortland Street paramedics?

Never missed Police Ten 7?

Then don’t miss Southland’s Jobs in Uniform – Uniformed Services Expos 7-9 May 2024.

Connected.govt.nz with support from Great South, Southland Regional Development Agency, are hosting the Jobs in Uniform – Uniformed Services Expos in Invercargill, Gore and Te Anau in May.

Open to the public, everyone is welcome to pop along and learn about opportunities with Defence, FENZ, Police, St John and LSV!

From the curious to the serious job seeker there will be chance to learn about what a job in uniform is like and find out how to join the teams. There will be demonstrations and interactive sessions and the chance to see if you have what it takes with a fitness test.

Invercargill , Tuesday 7 May 3-7pm, NZ Army Hall, Fox Street.

, Tuesday 7 May 3-7pm, NZ Army Hall, Fox Street. Gore , Wednesday 8 May 3-7pm, Gore Town and Country Club, Bury Street.

, Wednesday 8 May 3-7pm, Gore Town and Country Club, Bury Street. Te Anau, Thursday 9 May 3-7pm, Fiordland Community Centre, Luxmore Drive.

MSD Regional Commissioner Steph Voight says people often don’t realise the different roles on offer.

“There are so many different careers available in the uniformed services, from fire fighter to musician in the NZ Army band,” Voight said.

“MSD are proud to support Connected.govt.nz*. The local Connected.govt.nz Employment Liaison Advisor has put in a lot of work coordinating these events across three towns, on three consecutive days, to make sure all of Southland can explore the options. We would also like to thank Great South for their support.”

“The expos are open to the whole family so even if you pop along because the kids love Paw Patrol, you never know, you might spark an idea for yourself!”

Note:

*Connected.govt.nz is a government service to help New Zealanders connect to the wide range of Employment, Education and Training support and advice available, coordinated by the Ministry of Social Development.

