Auckland Mayor Funds Further Regional Safety Initiatives

Mayor Wayne Brown has approved funding to support compliance wardens to start regional patrols.

Recent initiatives have increased safety in central Auckland. However, there is a lack of regular coordinated patrols outside the central city, where public safety is also a major concern.

The wardens will address low level antisocial behaviour such as breaches of the liquor ban, obstruction, and general nuisance.

“I was horrified to read about the assault of a teenager at the train station in New Lynn and nobody stepping in. That is not acceptable.

“The funding I have made available will allow our compliance wardens to fill the gaps in safety across the city as well as work with AT to improve safety on our public transport network,” says Mayor Brown.

“Making this funding available immediately will mean that additional safety patrols can begin as soon as Monday.

Every Aucklander should feel safe when in their local town centres and using public transport.

This is just a band-aid solution, and we need additional government resourcing through police and mental health to make a long-term difference.”

Increased patrols will provide public reassurance in areas where there is high foot traffic, as well as hotspots identified through intelligence.

The hours of operation will primarily be between 7 am–5 pm, 7 days a week through until 28 June 2024. However, where an issue is identified outside of these hours, resources will be deployed according to the need.

The wardens’ activities will be overseen by our Regional Compliance Team, which will provide daily support and guidance, direct staff to areas of concern, and provide an immediate response to live incidents that are reported through council’s call centre.

The patrols will be mobile, involving four teams of two wardens, spread evenly across Auckland. As part of that patrol, they will be required to carry out foot patrols in hotspot areas and address any anti-social behaviour they encounter. These will be hi-vis patrols, giving public reassurance at the same time.

