Expressions Of Interest Sought For Disability Advisory Group

Masterton District Council is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from community members to join a Disability Advisory Group.

The new Disability Advisory Group will provide Council with advice, information and recommendations on disability inclusion and accessibility.

“One in four people are disabled and we’re looking for applications from across the disabled community,” Community Development Team Leader Kelsi Rutene said.

“A lot of the work the Council does has a direct impact on people’s ability to be part of the community. People shouldn’t be excluded from civic participation because of additonal support needs.”

The Disability Advisory Group will be made up of up to 12 members, including two elected members - Mayor Gary Caffell and Cr Marama Tuuta - up to four iwi representatives, and six community members appointed by a selection panel through the EOI process.

Mayor Gary Caffell said: “Disabled people and their whānau face accessibility obstacles every single day. We believe it’s our responsibility to work in partnership with the disabled community to remove those barriers.

“The mantra of the disability rights movement has always been ‘nothing about us, without us’ and we’re committed to making sure we have disabled voices in our decision-making process.”

Group members will attend at least four meetings a year and further input may be requested through additional meetings, emails or surveys.

Interested parties can visit mstn.govt.nz and search ‘Disability Advisory Group’ or email kelsir@mstn.govt.nz for more information. Applications should be made before Friday 17 May 2024.

