A Hat-trick Of Arrests For Incidents Across Auckland City Overnight

Auckland City Police have been busy overnight making arrests for incidents across the district.

Early in the evening, around 7.30pm, Police responded to reports of a person entering a retail address in Point Chevalier.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says it is understood the person has presented a weapon, which was not a firearm, towards staff and taken some items.

“The person then left the Great North Road address on foot, however was located by attending Auckland City West Police a short time later without further incident.

“The 15-year-old was taken into custody and has since been referred to Youth Aid.

“Police are providing support to the those who were present in the premises at the time but thankfully no injuries were reported,” Inspector Kitcher says.

A few hours later, just after 10pm, Auckland City Central Police were made aware of two people allegedly breaking into an apartment building in Auckland Central.

Auckland City Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Dave Christoffersen, says Police observed the pair leaving the building with a number of items on Wakefield Street before separating on Queen Street.

“Unfortunately for them, Police were on the way and both were arrested a short time later without incident.

“The stolen property has since been recovered and will be returned to the address.”

Two woman, aged 31 and 35, have been charged in relation to this incident, as well as for breach of bail conditions, and will appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Inspector Christoffersen says the Auckland City Central Prevention teams are working with the victims and building owners to do everything possible to prevent further offending.

“We hope these arrests bring some reassurance to the community.

“Each night, our officers are responding to reports of this nature, however we hope the public do feel reassured that we are continuously holding those involved to account,” he says.

“This is another example of great Police work and I would like to acknowledge the excellent work by the various Police teams involved in making these arrests.”

© Scoop Media

