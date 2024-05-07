Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Prisons Need To Be Transformed, Not Simply Expanded

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand

In response to the news that more beds will be built in Waikeria prison, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand is calling on the Government to address the fundamental issues with the criminal justice system. The following comment can be attributed to Lisa Woods, Campaigns Director at Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand:

"Aotearoa New Zealand needs to take a fundamentally different approach to criminal justice, one that fully upholds Te Tiriti o Waitangi and protects the human rights of all. Instead, the Government seems to be doubling down on the existing system, a system which we know is causing enormous harm to individuals and communities. Building more beds does nothing to address the upstream causes of offending, nor does it address the harm occurring in our prison system today.

"As a society, we now have a wealth of knowledge to guide a pathway towards the transformation of the justice system. Any effort to fix the immediate resourcing issues in courts and prisons needs to be coupled with long-term work to progress along this transformative path."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 