Ngāti Toa Draws The Line Against The Proposed Fast-Track Bill

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira strongly opposes the Governments Fast Tracking Bill calling it “short sighted”, urging the Government to put our mokopuna at the forefront of decision making.

Ngāti Toa supports sustainable development that balances economic growth with environmental conservation, but not rushed decision-making processes devoid of environmental scrutiny, that increase the likelihood of irreversible harm to our taiao, ecosystems and biodiversity.

“We have witnessed the degradation that fast tracked development has had on Te Awarua o Porirua Harbour that was once a food basket for Ngāti Toa. We will not sit by and let this happen again. Ngāti Toa is drawing the line on this kaupapa” says Helmut Modlik, Chief Executive Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira.

The Fast Track Approvals Bill has been introduced into Parliament by the coalition government to cut red tape and to fast-track consent for large developments. The Bill will give certain Ministers unprecedented power to approve large projects, despite what an expert advisory panel might say.

“It will allow big corporations to do anything they want in Aotearoa, without any say from the public, iwi, hapū, environmental experts and communities” says Modlik.

Environmental Manager at Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Rawiri Faulkner, says “It jeopardizes our ability to participate in decision-making processes that affect our land and resources. This lack of meaningful engagement disregards our Treaty rights and undermines the government's obligations to uphold Te Tiriti o Waitangi and honour Treaty Settlements.”

Rawiri stresses that, “This isn’t just a Māori issue. This process has the capacity to affect everyone in Aotearoa, but most importantly our mokopuna and our future generations.”

Helmut states that the planned hikoi is only one method that we plan to use to object the Bill. This is an important year for te iwi Māori, following on from a call for unity at the Hui-ā-motu, Ratana, Waitangi, this year also marks 20 years since the Foreshore and Seabed hikoi.

“Ngāti Toa will not let their whenua, awa and moana be degraded, poisoned and polluted again. Our rangatiratanga over our whenua is undiminished, and as kaitiaki of our whenua we say to the Government as our tūpuna said before us – ka aukatingia koutou – this is a line you may not cross”

Note:

Event Details – Aukati 8 May

12.30pm Gathering at Wellington Railway Station

12.45pm Hikoi to Parliament

1pm Arrive at Parliament – kaikōrero from Ngāti Toa; Taku Parai, Callum Katene, Helmut Modlik – lay down our submissions and representation of our Aukati stance

2pm Depart

