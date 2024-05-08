Oxfam Aotearoa Celebrates The Final Trailwalker Event In New Zealand

Since 2006, over 21,000 New Zealanders have taken part in this incredible endurance team event while fundraising for Oxfam Aotearoa.

The final Trailwalker event was held at the end of March 2024 in New Plymouth, and successfully raised more than $505,000 NZD .

These vital funds support Oxfam’s work throughout the Pacific, including water projects in Papua New Guinea that help make sure girls can stay in school, and climate change adaptation projects in Solomon Islands that help support families whose homes and livelihoods are being destroyed by rising seas.

Ange Janse van Rensburg, Oxfam Aotearoa’s Head of Public Fundraising completed the 100km walk in 2015 and again in 2018. She said, I have been privileged to walk and help deliver this iconic event and it is among some of the best things I have ever done. We are proud of this event’s achievement toward supporting communities and families in the Pacific and worldwide and are thankful to the incredible participants who made this happen."

Some first-time walkers jumped at this last chance to be a part of this legendary event, while others who have done several Trailwalkers in the past, felt drawn to celebrate alongside so many volunteers and staff who have completed five, ten, even fifteen events over the years. The City Girls, a team of four women from Putararu, Tīrau, Whitianga and Auckland walked in the first event in 2006, and completed the 25km distance this year. They estimate they have raised close to $50,000 for Oxfam over the years, and were honoured for their contributions at the final prize-giving ceremony.

Walkers in this final event said they felt proud to participate in the good work that Oxfam does around the world, "we’re a little tiny piece of that, but that’s good enough for us!"

While the event may be over, Oxfam’s incredible work throughout the Pacific continues. Anyone who would like to keep up with Oxfam’s updates is encouraged to visit https://www.oxfam.org.nz/newsletter-sign-up/

Oxfam Aotearoa’s Executive Director, Jason Myers, added "We are beyond grateful for Aotearoa’s support of this event over the past 18 years. This final event was an incredible celebration of all the hard work, dedication, and kilometres put in that has gotten us to where we are today."

