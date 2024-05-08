Regional Support Sessions A Hit With Farmers

Farmers are taking the opportunity to brush up on NAIT and TBfree knowledge with standout attendance at the most recent round of OSPRI support sessions. Over 250 farmers attended sessions across the country between January and April, taking place at local venues including community halls and farm supply stores.

The support sessions are organised by local OSPRI regional partners and offer a range of services, from assistance with tidying up NAIT movements to discussing best tagging practices and creating new herd numbers. Most of these are one-on-one sessions, where farmers can get specialised help on topics most relevant to them.

While regional partners cover a wide amount of content during a session, there were several topics that attendees were especially interested in. These included meeting obligations when moving between farms, NAIT account reconciliations and developing on-farm traceability plans.

With Moving Day right around the corner, these topics indicate a growing number of farmers being aware of and wanting to meet their NAIT and TBfree obligations.

"It’s encouraging to see so many farmers attending these events," says OSPRI regional partner Danielle Holland. "Farmers are taking an active interest in traceability and the questions we receive during these events show a willingness to do the right thing".

The increased interest is reflected by a steady rise in NAIT compliance rates. Between January and April, overall NAIT compliance increased by almost 6% in 2024 compared to 2023.

OSPRI regularly hosts support sessions across the country and online at a variety of different dates and times. To see what’s happening soon in your area, visit the OSPRI Upcoming Events page.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

