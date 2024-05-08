Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Support Sessions A Hit With Farmers

Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 3:22 pm
Press Release: OSPRI New Zealand

Farmers are taking the opportunity to brush up on NAIT and TBfree knowledge with standout attendance at the most recent round of OSPRI support sessions. Over 250 farmers attended sessions across the country between January and April, taking place at local venues including community halls and farm supply stores.

The support sessions are organised by local OSPRI regional partners and offer a range of services, from assistance with tidying up NAIT movements to discussing best tagging practices and creating new herd numbers. Most of these are one-on-one sessions, where farmers can get specialised help on topics most relevant to them.

While regional partners cover a wide amount of content during a session, there were several topics that attendees were especially interested in. These included meeting obligations when moving between farms, NAIT account reconciliations and developing on-farm traceability plans.

With Moving Day right around the corner, these topics indicate a growing number of farmers being aware of and wanting to meet their NAIT and TBfree obligations.

"It’s encouraging to see so many farmers attending these events," says OSPRI regional partner Danielle Holland. "Farmers are taking an active interest in traceability and the questions we receive during these events show a willingness to do the right thing".

The increased interest is reflected by a steady rise in NAIT compliance rates. Between January and April, overall NAIT compliance increased by almost 6% in 2024 compared to 2023.

OSPRI regularly hosts support sessions across the country and online at a variety of different dates and times. To see what’s happening soon in your area, visit the OSPRI Upcoming Events page.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from OSPRI New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 