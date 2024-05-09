Work To Start On Raising Pownall Street Pedestrian Crossing

Work will start on Monday 13 May to convert the Pownall Street pedestrian crossing near the corner with Essex Street to a raised crossing, to increase safety.

The pedestrian crossing is used by the Douglas Park primary school school patrol, and is also adjacent to St Matthew’s Collegiate School for Girls.

The work is scheduled to take around three weeks to complete, weather permitting, with final road marking set down for the week of 27 May.

A temporary crossing, controlled by traffic management staff, will operate to the north of the existing crossing during the work.

Pownall Street will remain open during the work, with traffic management in place, Roading Services Manager Kaine Jaquiery said.

“We appreciate there is quite a lot of work on roads underway around Masterton at present, and we thank people for their patience.

“This work on Pownall Street has a safety focus and will make school pupils more comfortable crossing the road safely.”

