Cold Weather Set To Continue

Aotearoa New Zealand remains in an extended period of wintry temperatures, however, MetService is forecasting dryer conditions and lighter winds for the weekend.

A cold front swept strong southerlies and rain up the South Island yesterday, with snow settling to 700 metres in Mackenzie country and a fresh dusting of snow seen over the tops of the Southern Alps. Clearing skies overnight allowed temperatures to plummet across the island; snow-covered Tekapo fell to -7°C.

Another unusually cold night is on the way tonight, with frosts forecast as far north as parts of Auckland. Severe frosts (air temperature of -3°C or less) are expected for much of Canterbury and the Central Plateau.

Image supplied

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon says, “The current cold spell isn't going anywhere, and tonight will likely be the coldest of the lot. However, plenty of clear skies are in store for the end of the week. For Friday, showers are forecast for southern and eastern areas as a weak front moves north, but we are expecting widespread dry weather for the weekend.”

A relief from these chilly conditions is on the horizon, as southerly winds ease over the weekend, but the remaining cold air is forecast to stick around into next week. “These cold nights are set to a continue for a while, but warmer, wetter weather should return later in the week,” says Wotherspoon.

