Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cold Weather Set To Continue

Thursday, 9 May 2024, 2:31 pm
Press Release: MetService

Aotearoa New Zealand remains in an extended period of wintry temperatures, however, MetService is forecasting dryer conditions and lighter winds for the weekend.

A cold front swept strong southerlies and rain up the South Island yesterday, with snow settling to 700 metres in Mackenzie country and a fresh dusting of snow seen over the tops of the Southern Alps. Clearing skies overnight allowed temperatures to plummet across the island; snow-covered Tekapo fell to -7°C.

Another unusually cold night is on the way tonight, with frosts forecast as far north as parts of Auckland. Severe frosts (air temperature of -3°C or less) are expected for much of Canterbury and the Central Plateau.

Image supplied

MetService meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon says, “The current cold spell isn't going anywhere, and tonight will likely be the coldest of the lot. However, plenty of clear skies are in store for the end of the week. For Friday, showers are forecast for southern and eastern areas as a weak front moves north, but we are expecting widespread dry weather for the weekend.”

A relief from these chilly conditions is on the horizon, as southerly winds ease over the weekend, but the remaining cold air is forecast to stick around into next week. “These cold nights are set to a continue for a while, but warmer, wetter weather should return later in the week,” says Wotherspoon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 