Mother's Day Tribute: Working On The Rescue Helicopter

As Mother's Day approaches, we would like to shine a spotlight on the incredible mothers who serve as Crewmen and Critical Care Flight Paramedics (CCFP) on your rescue helicopter.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter plays a critical role in responding to life-threatening emergencies and providing rapid transportation for patients in need of urgent medical treatment. With a team of highly trained and experienced crew members on board, your rescue helicopter operates around the clock to provide life-saving support to those in need.

These amazing women that are on board your rescue helicopter not only balance the responsibilities of motherhood but also the high-pressure work of saving lives. Crewman Kara and CCFP Janine know firsthand the importance of balancing motherhood with working onboard the rescue helicopter.

“Balancing the two takes a good blend of organisation, support and flexibility. The known saying or whakataukī “Mā te pā te tamaiti e whakatipu - It takes a village to raise a child” rings true for me and my family. I rely on a strong support network, including my husband, parents, and trusted friends, who understand the demands of my job and are willing to step in when needed. My colleagues are just as great with stepping in when I’m needed at home,” says Crewman Kara.

As mothers, these women bring a unique perspective to their work on the rescue helicopter. They understand the importance of every life saved, knowing that each person they help could be someone's parent, partner, or child.

“I think of myself as empathetic, but probably even more so now as a mum. Motherhood brings a deeper sense of feelings into a job, but at the same time reminds me of the importance of staying calm under pressure,” says Crewman Kara.

Kara and Janine

On this Mother's Day, CCFP Janine and Crewman Kara will be on duty, ready to respond to emergencies and save lives. Despite the demanding and unpredictable nature of their work, Kara and Janine are finding ways to celebrate the special day with their families.

“This year, Janine and I will be on duty. My girls have been crafting special Mother's Day cards, and I've received strict instructions not to peek. As I’ll be working, my sister and I have arranged for an early Mother's Day brunch on Friday to celebrate our amazing Mum.”

This Mother’s Day let's celebrate and honour the amazing mothers on your rescue helicopter who serve as role models for their children and dedicate themselves to saving lives in your community. Thank you to all the incredible mothers who truly make a difference in the world. Happy Mother's Day!

Your generosity helps ensure that your crew on the rescue helicopter have the resources they need to continue their life-saving work. Donate to your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter.

