Transpower Thanks New Zealanders For Reduced Power Use This Morning

Friday 10 May 2024

Transpower has thanked New Zealanders for reducing power use this morning. The actions of thousands of people, along with major industrial electricity users which dialled back demand, and generators who worked to make as much generation available as possible, avoided a grid emergency and the risk of power cuts.

With lines companies actively managing or on standby to switch off hot water systems to further reduce demand if necessary, a grid emergency that could have impacted consumers’ electricity supply was avoided through the collective response.

Transpower Chief Executive Alison Andrew said that detailed analysis still needs to be done but early indications are that efforts to conserve electricity reduced demand by around 260MW from what Transpower had forecast.

“It was colder than expected, so the response from Kiwis at home and our major industrial electricity users was essential to ensure that all New Zealanders had continuous access to power this morning,” she said. “We are grateful for your support through this challenging time.”

The response from New Zealanders is comparable to saving the typical electricity use of Hamilton City.

“The response is now over, and there is no reason to expect any further need to conserve electricity today or this weekend. Thank you to all New Zealanders who acted to reduce their electricity demand this morning. It made a difference, and we appreciate it.”

“We also thank other organisations who have shared our messages and made sure as many people as possible were aware of the challenge, and how they could help. Your contribution was really important to this positive outcome,” Ms Andrew said.

