Porirua Rose Garden To Get Modern Upgrade

Aotea Lagoon’s rose garden area is to be rejuvenated as part of a plan to make the southern part of the popular Porirua reserve modern, safer and more inviting.

Plans include a new entry from Papakōwhai Rd, new toilets, redeveloping the southern lawn, gardens, picnic area, modern planting, a formalised events space and new exercise equipment on the splash pad lawn.

The Guy Ngan sculpture in the garden will be moved to a more prominent spot.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker recently visited Aotea Lagoon to look at the plans.

"This is such a beautiful and popular part of our city and it’s great to see and hear of the project that is to come. It’s fantastic that the Council is working with Rotary for a lovely outcome here," she said.

Work is expected to begin in September.

This part of Aotea Lagoon is due for a refresh and the cost comes from existing Council budgets, Council Parks and City Services Manager Julian Emeny said.

"Assets are starting to show their age and ultimately we’re seeking a bright new area for this jewel in Porirua’s crown, complementing all the other great things that Aotea Lagoon has to offer," he said.

"I can’t wait to see the finished product, it will be modern and welcoming and offers a brilliant space for outdoor events like the summer concert series, school concerts and other performances."

The original rose garden was built more than 40 years ago by Porirua Rotary. The Council has worked with Rotary to celebrate their valuable input into Aotea Lagoon - this includes picture storyboards with QR codes linking to a webpage that contains an album of historic photos.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

It is hoped the bricks from the rose garden will be used for the plinth of the Ngan sculpture, and investigations are underway to determine if other materials and plants can be reused or recycled. Rotary will repurpose the roses as a means to raise funds.

Porirua Rotary says discussions with Council have been positive and, while naturally sad to see the rose garden go, is looking forward to the refreshed look and recognition of its contribution to this important part of the city.

A designer's impression of the upgraded southern end of Aotea Lagoon in Porirua.

© Scoop Media

