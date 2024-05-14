Join Us To Learn How ChatGPT Can Benefit Your Business

ChatGPT workshops with Mosaic Partners

Our Council is providing three low-cost workshops on how businesses can use the artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT.

Sign up for one of the workshops in your area (Whitianga, Whangamatā or Thames) so your business can learn how to harness AI.

Our Economic Development team, with support from the business advisory group Soda Inc, is bringing Mosaic Partners to the district, in June, to deliver three ChatGPT workshops.

In the two-hour interactive, in-person, workshop the Mosaic Partners team will help you:

Gain a high-level understanding of ChatGPT and how it is changing business

Learn best practices for writing prompts

Try using ChatGPT in real-world scenarios.

Workshops are scheduled for:

Monday 17June – 5-7pm, Whitianga.

Tuesday 18June – 9-11am, Whangamatā.

Tuesday 18 June – 4:30-6:30pm, Thames.

The cost for attendees is $20 + GST per person.

The significantly reduced attendee fee is helped by co-funding from Soda Inc. who are the Waikato partners for the Regional Business Partner programme. They co-fund management capability training for business owners and key managers across a range of topics.

These Chat GPT/AI workshops are aimed at:

For-profit businesses, of fewer than 50 FTEs, who have a NZBN number.

If you are a leader of an association, charity, or society and are interested in attending, please do still get in touch as we recognise the workshops may of be interest and help to you – there are some limited spaces available.

Spaces are limited (maximum 20 attendees per workshop).

If you are interested in attending a workshop, please email: Jessica.Black@tcdc.govt.nz With the subject line: AI Workshop

Let us know what workshop you’d like to attend, and whether you are from a for-profit business or not-for-profit organisation. We’ll provide you with further details on how to access this limited opportunity.

