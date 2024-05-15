Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rolling Out The Region’s Remote Transfer Stations

Wednesday, 15 May 2024, 11:34 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

An artist’s impression of the new remote transfer stations (Photo supplied)

Marlborough’s first remote transfer stations (RTS) are about to be built as part of improvements to the way Council manages waste and recycling.

Council will provide Marlborough’s rural communities with 10 revamped remote transfer stations to improve facilities and replace existing coin operated skips and community recycling bins, under a new contract with WM LTD (formerly Waste Management).

The sites are Awatere Valley Road, Ohingaroa Quarry, Port Underwood, Portage Bay, Rai Valley, Linkwater, Titirangi, Waihopai Valley, Waitaria Bay and Ward.

Council hopes to have all the sites operational by Christmas, Council’s Solid Waste Manager Mark Lucas said. “Council will remove all coin operated skips by 30 June 2024 and provide a ‘stand in’ transfer station until the new RTS are built, serviced by Council’s contractor.”

Mr Lucas said the new sites had been designed with an emphasis on aesthetics, practicality, ability to contain the waste and ease of keeping clean. The design includes several recyclable products, including repurposed vineyard posts and mussel ropes. All the sites have been designed so people with reduced mobility will be able to use them and they will have 24/7 CCTV surveillance.

“The new remote transfer stations will include larger wheelie bins for all recycling and waste. People will be required to sort their recycling and waste into the appropriate bins and all glass will be placed in a large skip and sorted by colour,” Mr Lucas said. “Current rural community recycling bins will be replaced by a combination of the expanded kerbside service and the remote transfer stations. This includes the current bins in the Awatere Valley and Ward.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Following community consultation and the letting of a contract to WM LTD, Council approved changes to Marlborough’s waste services including expanding and changing the kerbside collection, including the introduction of wheelie bins, and installing the 10 remote transfer stations.

Wheelie bins are being rolled out now across the region to Blenheim, Picton, Grovetown, Havelock, Rarangi, Rai Valley, Renwick, Seddon, Spring Creek and Tua Marina.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 