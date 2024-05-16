IPCA PUBLIC REPORT - Officer Uses His Vehicle As A 'Weapon Of Opportunity'

Police advised the IPCA of an incident at Henderson where
an officer had struck a man with his Police vehicle. We
found that the use of a weapon of opportunity, in these
specific circumstances, was justified under section 48 of
the Crimes Act 1961.
