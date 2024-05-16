Investitures At Government House Wellington

Distinguished architect Pip Cheshire, prolific children’s author David Hill, Māori astronomy academic Professor Rangi Matamua, and former MP Hon Maryan Street will receive their insignia at investiture ceremonies beginning next week at Government House Wellington.

Among those also receiving their insignia are Major General Evan Williams, who was most recently force commander for the Multinational Force and Observers in Sinai; Professor Brian Anderson, a world-leader in paediatric anaesthetics; union leader and health and safety campaigner Ross Wilson; and horticulturalist, Murray McPhail, founder of Leaderbrand, and the largest private sector employer in Tairawhiti.

The Governor-General The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro and Dr Richard Davies will host nine investiture ceremonies: Tuesday 21 May (10am and 3pm), Wednesday 22 May (10am), Thursday 23 May (10am and 3pm), Friday 24 May (10am and 3pm) and Tuesday 28 May (10am and 3pm).

List of recipients

Tuesday 21 May 10am

- Ms Yolanda Soryl , of Christchurch, CNZM for services to literacy education

- Professor Frank Bloomfield, of Auckland, ONZM for services to neonatology

- Dr Cherie Chu-Fuluifaga , of Waikanae , ONZM f or services to education

- Dr Graeme Elliott, of Nelson, ONZM for services to wildlife conservation

- Ms Carla Donson , of Whanganui , MNZM f or services to women and the community

- Mr Robert Gemmell , of Picton , MNZM f or services to martial arts and the community

- Ms Philippa Laufiso, of Dunedin, MNZM for services to arts and the community

- Mrs Alison Crawford , of Gisborne , QSM f or services to the community

- Mrs Kristeen Johnston, of Wellington, QSM for services to the community

- Mr Bruce Nairn , of Tokoroa , QSM f or services to the community and sport

- Mr Athula Wansinghe, of Wellington, QSM for services to the Sri Lankan community and cricket

Tuesday 21 May 3pm

- Professor Brian Anderson, of Auckland, CNZM for services to paediatrics and anaesthesia

- Mr Philip Clarke , of Auckland, ONZM for services to arts governance

- Dr Will Edwards, of Hāwera , ONZM f or services to Māori health

- Mr Robert Holding, of Auckland, ONZM for services to Pacific literature and business

- Ms Mary-Jane Rivers, of Ōtaki , ONZM f or services to community-led development, governance and education

- Ms Pam Hanna, of Lower Hutt , MNZM f or services to the community and early childhood education

- Mr Richard Keddell, of Tauranga, MNZM for services to orthopaedics

- Mr Aaron Nicholson , of Wanaka , MNZM f or services to the New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue

- Mrs Heniaka August, of Porirua, QSM for services to Māori and the community

- Mr Russell Geange , of Carterton , QSM f or services to swimming and rugby

- Mrs Teremoana Maua-Hodges, of Porirua, QSM for services to sport and culture

Wednesday 22 May 10am

- Mr Ross Wilson , of Wellington, CNZM for services to the trade union movement and workplace safety

- Mr Paul Gibson , of Wellington, QSO for services to disabled people

- Mr Richard Bunton, of Dunedin, ONZM for services as a cardiac surgeon

- Ms Rose Henderson, of Christchurch, ONZM for services to social work and health

- Mrs Barbara Dewson , of Whanganui , MNZM f or services to dental and oral health therapy

- Ms Jane Sinclair, of Masterton , MNZM f or services to art and education

- Dr Mary Eastham , of Feilding , QSM f or services to interfaith communities

- Mrs Shirley Gillard, of Te Aroha , QSM f or services to the community

- Mr Trevor Hawkins, of Martinborough , QSM f or services to the community

- Mr Sadun Kithulagoda, of Wellington, QSM for services to the Sri Lankan community

Thursday 23 May 10am

- Dr Johanna Wood , of Palmerston North, CNZM for services to football governance

- Mrs Materoa Mar , of Palmerston North, ONZM for services to Māori and Pacific health

- Major General Evan Williams , ONZM f or services to the New Zealand Defence Force

- Ms Dinah O keby , of Wellington, MNZM for services to the Public Service

- Mr Edgar Spark, of Paekakariki , MNZM f or services to railway unions

- The Honourable Maryan Street , of Wellington, MNZM for services as a Member of Parliament and to human and democratic rights

- Mrs Diane Wilson, of Bulls , MNZM f or services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association

- Mr Neville Carter , of Southbridge , QSM f or services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and rugby

- Mr Paul Clements , of Waitati , QSM f or services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

- Mr Gavin O’Donnell , of Havelock , QSM f or services to the rural community and conservation

- Lieutenant Commander Louis Munden-Hooper , DSD f or services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Thursday 23 May 3pm

- Mr Murray M c P hail , of Gisborne , CNZM f or services to horticulture

- Associate Professor Tristram Ingham, of Wellington, ONZM for services to the disability community

- Mr Kevin Pivac , of Auckland, ONZM for services to the deaf rugby community

- Ms Julie King , of Napier, MNZM for services to education

- Ms Tupe Lualua, of Wellington, MNZM for services to the arts

- Mr David West, of Ashburton , MNZM f or services to community development

- Mr Peter Carr, of Cambridge , QSM f or services to the community

- Ms Barbara Hay, of Lower Hutt , QSM f or services to the community and education

- Mrs Joy Oakly , of Nelson, QSM for services to women and education

Friday 24 May 10am

- Mr Pip Cheshire, of Auckland, CNZM for services to architecture

- Mr Anthony Gray , of Hastings, ONZM for services to accounting and Māori business

- Professor Rangi Matamua, of Hamilton, ONZM for services to Māori astronomy

- Ms Marie Lindaya, of Nelson, ONZM for services to multicultural communities

- Mrs Bonnie Sue, of Ōhakune , MNZM f or services to health and Māori

- Mr Tama Waipara , of Gisborne , MNZM f or services to Māori music

- Mr Brian Doughty, of Whanganui, QSM for services to rural communities and outdoor recreation

- Mrs Te Ao Marama Maaka, of Morrinsville , QSM f or services to the community

- Mrs Ngahiwi Meroiti, of Porirua, QSM for services to netball

- Mr Brian Pegler, of Leeston, QSM for services to social work

Friday 24 May 3pm

- Mr David Hill, of New Plymouth , CNZM f or services to literature, particularly children’s literature

- Mr Hamish McCrostie , of Havelock North , ONZM f or services to outdoor recreation and Search and Rescue

- Mr James Robert Morris , of Hikurangi , ONZM f or services to table tennis

- Ms Jodi Wright, of Christchurch, ONZM for services to the arts

- Mr Patrick Bronte, of Palmerston North, MNZM for services to military history

- Ms Kira Hundleby, of Wellington, MNZM for services to Pacific arts

- Mr Prem Singh , of Wellington, MNZM for services to multicultural communities

- Mr Ewen Coleman, of Wellington, QSM for services to theatre

- Mrs Helen Gordon , of Waikanae , QSM f or services to the community

- Mrs Raana Tuuta , of the Chatham Islands , QSM f or services to Māori and the community

Tuesday 28 May 10am

- Professor Tim Bell , of Christchurch, CNZM for services to computer science education

- Dr Anneliese Parkin, of Wellington, ONZM for services to the Public Service

- Dr Simon Snook , of Carterton , ONZM f or services to reproductive health

- Ms Rose Wilkinson, of Wellington, ONZM for services to the blind and vision impaired community

- Mr Trevor John Kempton , of Mosgiel , MNZM f or services to the arts and local government

- Mrs Lyn Milne, of Wanaka , MNZM f or services to the arts

- Ms Jacqui Knight, of Auckland, MNZM for services to Lepidoptera conservation and the community

- Ms Naomi Manu, of Palmerston North, MNZM for services to STEM education and Māori

- Mr Lyall Bailey , of Winton , QSM f or services to the community and local government

- Ms Karen Ngatai , of Taumarunui , QSM f or services to the community

- Mrs Katie Terris , of Lower Hutt , QSM f or services to the community and the arts

- Mr Neil Walker , of Milton , QSM f or services to outdoor bowls and smallbore rifle shooting

Tuesday 28 May 3pm

- Mr John Brakenridge , of Ohoka , CNZM f or services to the New Zealand food and fibre sectors and the merino industry

- Mrs Matekino Lawless , of Rotorua, ONZM for services to Māori art

- Mr Frank Lindsay, of Wellington, ONZM for services to apiculture

- Dr Caroline Seelig , of Upper Hutt , ONZM f or services to education

- Emeritus Professor Don Wilson, of Motueka , ONZM f or services to obstetrics and gynaecology

- Mr Malcolm Campbell , of Kawerau , MNZM f or services to local government and the community

- Mrs Pearl Naulder, of Palmerston North, for services to education

- Mr Laurie Counsell, of Wellington, QSM for services to rowing

- Mrs Manisha Morar , of Wellington, QSM for services to the Indian community

- Mr Alister Robertson, of Napier, QSM for services to people with dementia

- Dr Megan Balks , of Te Awamutu , New Zealand Antarctic Medal f or services to Antarctic soil science

This list is correct as of Thursday 16 May 2024 and may be subject to change.

