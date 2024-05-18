Arrest Made Following Concerning Vehicle Theft, Waitara

Detective Senior Sergeant Debra Gower:

Central District Police have arrested a Waitara man following a concerning vehicle theft, Friday 10 May.

Last night, Friday 17 May, Police sighted a person of interest travelling on State Highway 1 around 7:20pm, Police activated lights and sirens however the driver fled.

Police initiated a pursuit which was soon abandoned due to the manner of driving.

Police sighted the vehicle again and shortly after successfully deployed spikes on State Highway 3.

Police located the vehicle abandoned on State Highway 1 and with the assistance of a Police dog unit tracked the 34-year-old man to the intersection of State Highway 1 and Burt Street where he was apprehended around 8:30pm.

A 34-year-old man has been remanded in custody due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court on 30 May on charges of abducting a child, aggravated assault, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified in relation to the Waitara concerning vehicle theft and other charges related to failing to stop for Police.

Police would like to thank those who provided information to assist in the investigation including locating the man.

This was a concerning incident, and Police are pleased to see this offender, who showed little concern for the safety of the community, before the courts.

This was a well coordinated arrest involving officers from across the Police Central District including Manawatū, Whanganui, and Taranaki.

If you see any unlawful or suspicious activity you can contact Police on 111 if its happening now or 105 if its after the fact.

