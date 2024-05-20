Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Undertakes 47 Life-saving Missions In April

Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter carried out 47 life-saving missions within the Coastal Bay of Plenty region over the month of April. These missions included 29 inter-hospital transfers, 9 medical events, 2 rural/farm incidents, 1 motor vehicle accident, and 6 miscellaneous missions. Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was most often seen in Rotorua with 13 inter-hospital transfers, Whakatane with 7 inter-hospital transfers and Matakana Island with 2 missions.

The month began with your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a male in his 30s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was quickly airlifted to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Later that day, April 1, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a man in his 30s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was swiftly airlifted to Tauranga Hospital for urgent treatment.

On Tuesday night, April 2, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was called to Rotorua Hospital for a woman in her 40s who was suffering from a severe medical emergency. The team wasted no time in transporting her to Tauranga Hospital for specialized care.

On Sunday morning, April 7, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Tauranga for a female in her 30s who had slipped and fallen, sustaining serious injuries. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, April 9, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked with transferring a male in his 80s who was suffering from a medical condition from Waihau Bay to Whakatane Hospital. The patient was transported for further treatment.

On Sunday night, April 14, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a male in his 30s who had been involved in a mountain bike accident and sustained serious injuries. The patient was flown to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, April 16, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Opotiki for a male in his 70s experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday morning, April 22, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a woman in her 30s experiencing pregnancy difficulties. The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

That same day, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Matakana Island, due to its remote location, for a woman in her 90s experiencing a cardiac condition. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

Later that day, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was called to Rotorua for a male in his teens that was suffering from lower body injuries after being ejected from a vehicle. The patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, April 25, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Tokoroa Hospital for a male in 40s who was suffering from a serious cardiac condition. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next morning, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whakatane Hospital for a young female who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Auckland Starship Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, April 27, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was called to Te Puia Springs for a male in his 20s who had sustained fracture injuries to his leg after a rugby related incident. The patient was transported to Gisborne Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday morning, April 29, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Kaha for a woman in her 60s who was experiencing a medical condition and subsequent breathing problems. The patient was transported to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her teens who was experiencing a medical condition. The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions happen every day and it’s what happened next that makes the difference… you make that difference.

