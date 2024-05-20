Matariki Arrowtown Kā-Muriwai Event Schedule Announced And Call For Volunteers

As the temperature drops and the nights get longer, excitement is building for the third annual Matariki Arrowtown Kā-Muriwai event set to be held on 28 June.

With the theme of “Bringing Whānau Together”, the event schedule has been published and in addition to Kapa haka and local talent showcases, there will be a variety of cultural activities and interactive displays to suit all ages.

Cory Ratahi is Iwi Liaison for the event committee and is proud of the mahi that has gone into creating an authentic and approachable experience which honours Māori culture and the significance of Matariki.

“Although small, we, the local Māori community are passionate about supporting our Arrowtown Matariki celebration this year. Many local Māori and non-Māori have been involved in Māori kaupapa behind the scenes for many years, and this celebration is an opportunity for us to come together and share our passion with the rest of the community,” said Mr Ratahi.

This year, the event schedule includes unique aspects led by local practitioners. Highlights are Te Papa Reo to share language elements; Te wāhi harakeke to showcase flax weaving, Manu Tioriori to share waiata; and Ngā Rākau takitoru (The trio) to signify the three main elements of Matariki - Hunga Nui (remembrance), Ahunga Nui (celebrating today), Manako Nui (future aspirations).

The keynote speaker for the evening is Arrowtown's local astronomer Gemma Cribb. Hailing from Ngāti Manuhiri, Gemma will share her vast knowledge of Matariki as well as other important stars to Māori. There will also be a short film "Toitu te whenua - Te Reo place names of our whenua" created by Luke Chapman from the ODT.

Watson & Wyatt director Ann Wyatt is working closely with the event committee and is delighted to see how the community is getting involved.

“Matariki Arrowtown Kā-Muriwai truly is an event by the community, for the community. For instance, we have school children creating Matariki artwork and learning Kapa haka and waiata, while the Museum staff are developing a Matariki around the World exhibit for the event.

“I am immensely grateful for the local support we have received so far. Additionally, if any members of the Arrowtown or wider community would like to help on the day of the event or perform, we are currently accepting volunteer applications as well as talent applications for the Library Green stage,” said Mrs Wyatt.

Volunteers are sought for a range of roles including street guides for visitors, kitchenhands for reusable dishes, koha donation collectors, traffic and parking guides, and hosts for the interactive displays. As a thank you, volunteers will receive a Skyline annual pass for their time. Talent sought for the Library Green includes poets, singers and bands of up to three performers.

The application forms for volunteers and talent can be found on the Matariki event page and they will remain open until 14 June.

Matariki Arrowtown Kā-Muriwai will run from 3:30pm until 8:30pm on Friday 28 June. For those who wish to make a koha donation to go towards future Matariki Arrowtown Kā-Muriwai events, there will be koha donation buckets available.

