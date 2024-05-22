Increasing Equity For Disabled New Zealanders - Two New Fully Accessible Homes Opened In Favona

In a world where disabled people have limited housing options, Homes of Choice is determined to make a difference.

Community housing provider Homes of Choice focuses on providing accessible and affordable housing solutions through new builds, renovations, rentals and partnerships, and being open to people’s choices.

Its new development in Favona, Auckland, delivers on these ambitions and adds to its growing portfolio of over 180 properties, of which more than 100 are owned outright. It’s also another example of Homes of Choice’s many infill redevelopments, which capitalise on land holdings across the greater Auckland region.

The Favona development demonstrates what can be achieved through collaboration and partnership - in this instance with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and impact investor Soul Capital, through its Te Pae ki te Rangi Fund. Lifestyle Architects and Sentinel Homes were also key partners in this development, and it was only through shared commitment and belief that this outcome was achieved.

"Our society, our healthcare and education sectors, and our economy are disabling factors in people’s lives. And fundamental needs such as ‘a home to call one’s own’ are beset by barriers that deny people access and equity. These barriers include lack of availability, affordability and tenure security; difficulty accessing low-cost funding and the myriad development issues in building and consenting which ultimately impact on the health and wellbeing of disabled people and their whānau," says Homes of Choice Chief Executive Sean Stowers.

"Community housing providers like Homes of Choice play a pivotal role in addressing these needs and increasing the supply of accessible and affordable housing. This development, in particular, delivers on our promise by providing two affordable, fully accessible homes with security of tenure to a population whose needs are both underserved and under recognised."

Homes of Choice is committed to addressing this unmet need and stands ready to support development capacity. To this end, Mr Stowers noted that, "Homes of Choice has a significant array of partnership developments coming onstream over the next 12 months, which will provide an additional 64 bedrooms across eight development sites, nearly half of which are fully accessible. This development pipeline will see an investment of more than $23m into safe, affordable homes that are tailored to people’s needs."

