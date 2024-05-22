Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Water Restrictions Lifted – At Last

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council is thanking the community for its water conservation efforts as this week’s rain has finally allowed water restrictions to be lifted.

The Council’s Project Delivery & Assets Manager Phil Evans said it been one of the driest periods in recent memory for the district.

“We restricted garden sprinklers to alternate days in December due to low flows in the Waingawa River, the source of Masterton’s drinking water. The ongoing lack of rain until this week has meant maintaining that restriction until now,” he said.

“We have now lifted restrictions, and thank gardeners for their water conservation efforts. But we encourage everyone to continue careful use of water – it is a precious resource and we need to preserve the health of the river.”

