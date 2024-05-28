Potential Reductions To Council Services Identified

Hamilton City Council has put forward the services it could reduce to achieve cost savings in its 2024-34 Long-Term Plan.

In February, Elected Members resolved to look for personnel and consultancy savings totaling $104 million over the next 10 years. Council staff have identified $12.5 million of annual savings across both community-facing and enabling (back-office) functions.

Of these, nearly $8 million are proposed savings from staff and consultant budgets that would mean reductions in the services Council delivers to the community, including:

the removal of Council’s City Safe and road education teams

closure of one suburban library and the Auaha Makerspace, and reductions to opening hours across the branches

less frequent maintenance of garden areas and road landscapes

less frequent upkeep of public areas (e.g. litter collection, footpath sweeping)

reductions to city events and community development resourcing.

The full list of services up for reduction is here (from page 331).

Another $2.5 million of savings from Council’s back-office functions would be finalised by Chief Executive Lance Vervoort, with direction from Elected Members as to the scale of the reductions to these services. A further $2 million of ‘high risk’ internal savings options have also been identified.

The reductions are scheduled to take effect in full from year three of Council’s draft 2024-34 Long-Term Plan budget, accounting for 0.4% lower rates increases from 2025/26 to 2028/29.

Council may wish to introduce the service reductions sooner, however, there would be no impact of this on the rates increase for 2024/25.

The total number of staff affected by the cost savings will be determined by decisions made at next week’s (4 to 6 June) Long-Term Plan deliberations meeting.

In this financial year, Council has already reduced headcount by 98 FTEs through a series of restructures initiated by Vervoort to right-size the organisation to deliver its existing levels of service.

If reductions averaging $10.5 million per year (which was proposed in February) are supported, it would total a reduction to Council’s personnel costs of approximately 15%.

