Serious Crash, SH3 Ōhaupō - Waikato

State Highway 3/Ohaupo Road is closed between Jary Road and Ngaroto Road following a serious crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 4:44pm.

Initial indications are that there are multiple people involved and emergency services are responding.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Detours are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Updates will be issued proactively.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media