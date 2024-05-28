Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
WasteMINZ Awards For Excellence Winners Showcase Innovation, Inspiration And Dedication To Cause

Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 6:15 pm
Press Release: WasteMINZ

The winners of the national WasteMINZ Awards for Excellence are driving change and best practice within the waste, resource recovery and contaminated land management sectors.

WasteMINZ Chief Executive Nic Quilty said the winning projects included community-led change projects, educational events, inspirational resource recovery centres and networks, and a taskforce to clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Our award winners are the epitome of innovation and are dedicated to improving the circular economy and diverting waste from landfill. We’re thrilled to present the winners with these awards.”

You can see the winners below:

  • Best initiative to reduce waste or redesign products
    • Hamilton City Council, Go Eco Waikato, Hospice Waikato, Op Shop for Breast Cancer - Thrifty Threads
    • Tauranga City Council – Resource Wise Programme
  • Best initiative to encourage reuse, repair or repurpose
    • Localised Limited, Zero Waste Network - Auckland’s Zero Waste Hubs
  • Best resource recovery or value recovery initiative
    • Auckland Council & Community Resource Recovery Network
  • Most sustainable/innovative waste disposal initiative
    • Hawke's Bay Regional Council & Hastings District Council – Silt Recovery Taskforce
  • Best research or advocacy project
    • Auckland Council & community partners - Auckland's Food Scraps Service Rollout: Community Engagement
  • Terre Nicholson Contaminated Land Management Young Professional of the Year
    • Vicky Kennaugh - Beca
  • Waste & Resource Recovery Young Professional of the Year
    • Briar Wyatt – Ministry for the Environment
    • Dan Butterfield – Kiwi Skips

The winners were announced on Tuesday, 28 May as part of the WasteMINZ Conference 2024.

You can read more about the winners on the WasteMINZ website.

