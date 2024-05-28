WasteMINZ Awards For Excellence Winners Showcase Innovation, Inspiration And Dedication To Cause

The winners of the national WasteMINZ Awards for Excellence are driving change and best practice within the waste, resource recovery and contaminated land management sectors.

WasteMINZ Chief Executive Nic Quilty said the winning projects included community-led change projects, educational events, inspirational resource recovery centres and networks, and a taskforce to clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Our award winners are the epitome of innovation and are dedicated to improving the circular economy and diverting waste from landfill. We’re thrilled to present the winners with these awards.”

You can see the winners below:

Best initiative to reduce waste or redesign products Hamilton City Council, Go Eco Waikato, Hospice Waikato, Op Shop for Breast Cancer - Thrifty Threads Tauranga City Council – Resource Wise Programme

Best initiative to encourage reuse, repair or repurpose Localised Limited, Zero Waste Network - Auckland’s Zero Waste Hubs

Best resource recovery or value recovery initiative Auckland Council & Community Resource Recovery Network

Most sustainable/innovative waste disposal initiative Hawke's Bay Regional Council & Hastings District Council – Silt Recovery Taskforce

Best research or advocacy project Auckland Council & community partners - Auckland's Food Scraps Service Rollout: Community Engagement

Terre Nicholson Contaminated Land Management Young Professional of the Year Vicky Kennaugh - Beca

Waste & Resource Recovery Young Professional of the Year Briar Wyatt – Ministry for the Environment Dan Butterfield – Kiwi Skips



The winners were announced on Tuesday, 28 May as part of the WasteMINZ Conference 2024.

You can read more about the winners on the WasteMINZ website.

