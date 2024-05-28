WasteMINZ Awards For Excellence Winners Showcase Innovation, Inspiration And Dedication To Cause
The winners of the national WasteMINZ Awards for Excellence are driving change and best practice within the waste, resource recovery and contaminated land management sectors.
WasteMINZ Chief Executive Nic Quilty said the winning projects included community-led change projects, educational events, inspirational resource recovery centres and networks, and a taskforce to clean up after Cyclone Gabrielle.
“Our award winners are the epitome of innovation and are dedicated to improving the circular economy and diverting waste from landfill. We’re thrilled to present the winners with these awards.”
You can see the winners below:
- Best initiative to
reduce waste or redesign products
- Hamilton City Council, Go Eco Waikato, Hospice Waikato, Op Shop for Breast Cancer - Thrifty Threads
- Tauranga City Council – Resource Wise Programme
- Best initiative to
encourage reuse, repair or
repurpose
- Localised Limited, Zero Waste Network - Auckland’s Zero Waste Hubs
- Best resource recovery or
value recovery initiative
- Auckland Council & Community Resource Recovery Network
- Most
sustainable/innovative waste disposal
initiative
- Hawke's Bay Regional Council & Hastings District Council – Silt Recovery Taskforce
- Best research or
advocacy project
- Auckland Council & community partners - Auckland's Food Scraps Service Rollout: Community Engagement
- Terre
Nicholson Contaminated Land Management Young Professional of
the Year
- Vicky Kennaugh - Beca
- Waste & Resource Recovery
Young Professional of the Year
- Briar Wyatt – Ministry for the Environment
- Dan Butterfield – Kiwi Skips
The winners were announced on Tuesday, 28 May as part of the WasteMINZ Conference 2024.
You can read more about the winners on the WasteMINZ website.