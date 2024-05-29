Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
First Results From The 2023 Census – Older, More Diverse Population, And An Extra 300,000 People Between Censuses

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 11:48 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

New Zealand is more ethnically diverse and ageing slightly, but growth of the population slowed considerably between censuses, Stats NZ said today.

Stats NZ has released the first data from the 2023 Census of Population and Dwellings. This includes population, Māori descent, ethnic group, age, and dwelling counts at national, regional council, and territorial authority (city and district) and Auckland local board levels.

“The first release of data is a welcome milestone in the delivery of the 2023 Census. The data we have released will enable local authorities, iwi and hapū, community organisations, and the people of Aotearoa New Zealand to incorporate census data into their decision-making about the infrastructure and services needed by communities across the country,” Government Statistician and Stats NZ Chief Executive Mark Sowden said.

