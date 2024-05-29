10% Budget Funding Boost Needed To Maintain Disability Services

The government must deliver a 10.4% funding boost to keep disability support providers' heads above water and maintain support for vulnerable New Zealanders, says NZ Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

"With our growing and ageing population, more complex needs and ever rising costs, we estimate a 10.4% increase in funding or $949m over four years, is needed in the Budget just to stand still.”

“While the sector has received a 10% increase in the last six budgets, that’s the bare minimum needed to keep going. Anything less is a cut in real terms, which will quickly mean less access to support for disabled New Zealanders,” said Peter Reynolds.

NZDSN says the Government must also fund the stalled Pay Equity settlement for care and support workers so the sector can move forward with certainty.

"This Government can’t plead poverty to underfund disability support while lavishing $2.9b on tax cuts for landlords and other pre-budget baubles for selected organisations like charter schools and Gumboot Friday.”

"We hope that tomorrow's budget will deliver enough funding for disability services, not just to survive but to thrive," said Peter Reynolds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

