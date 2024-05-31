Unveiling The Southland Foundation: Empowering Communities For Enduring Change

30 May

Southland Foundation was proudly launched in Invercargill with Sir Stephen Tindall speaking at the event. Sir Stephen spoke about why he supports Community Foundations Aotearoa New Zealand and his journey of philanthropy.

Reflecting on his involvement and support for community-driven initiatives, Sir Stephen Tindall remarked, "Philanthropy is not just about giving money; it's about creating meaningful, lasting impact in the communities we serve. Community foundations play a pivotal role in connecting resources with local needs, and I am honoured to stand alongside the Southland Foundation in their mission to drive long term positive change."

Southland Foundation is a local and independent community foundation dedicated to fostering philanthropy and driving positive change within the region. With the establishment of Southland Foundation, the community joins a well-established network of 18 community foundations across New Zealand and has been a growing global movement for over a hundred years.

Community foundations have emerged as the fastest growing form of philanthropy, embodying the ethos of collective giving to address local challenges and amplify community impact. Southland Foundation will serve as a vehicle for Southlanders to give back to their community, empowering them to support charities and causes they are passionate about while ensuring a legacy of support for Southland's future generations.

"We believe in the power of perpetual giving - giving in a way that not only reflects individual passions and values but also ensures sustainable support for our Southland community, forever," said Kathryn Ball, Southland Foundation Chair. "By harnessing the collective generosity of our community, we are laying the foundation for a brighter, more resilient future for all Southlanders."

Through the perpetual giving model, donors can create a lasting impact by directing their support towards causes they care deeply about, whether it is youth, education, health, community, environment, or a specific charitable organisation. By pooling resources and expertise, Southland Foundation maximizes the effectiveness of charitable giving, ensuring that the benefits reverberate throughout the community for generations to come.

"We are excited to embark on this journey of providing a simple and effective way to give back to our local community, and we invite all Southlanders to join us in shaping the future of our region," added Sarah Hannan, Southland Foundation Chief Executive. "Together, we can create a legacy of generosity and transformation that will enrich the lives of present and future generations."

Over the coming months, Southland Foundation will be actively engaging with communities across the region to raise awareness about the myriad opportunities for giving and the transformative impact it can have. It works for everyday people because you don’t have to be wealthy to have an impact, there are countless ways for Southlanders to contribute to the collective well-being of Southland.

Community Foundations Aotearoa New Zealand (CFANZ) is proud to welcome Southland Foundation to its national member network and will support their efforts to further strengthening the Southland region through growing local generosity” says Arron Perriam, a proud Southlander and Executive Director for CFANZ.

The Southland Foundation extends appreciation to its founding partner SBS Bank along with strategic partners ILT, Community Trust South, Distinction Hotel, Murihiku Rūnaka and Rio Tinto/NZAS Community Development Fund, and Great South, for their invaluable operational support. Additionally, the Foundation acknowledges its professional partners, including Craigs Investment Partners, Naked Creative, McIntyre Dick & Partners, Cruickshank Pryde, and the Southland Chamber of Commerce, for their generous in-kind support. Our partners coming together exemplifies the power of collaboration for collective impact.

Background Information

Community Foundations of Aotearoa New Zealand

Southland Foundation is the newest member of Community Foundations of Aotearoa New Zealand (CFANZ), an established network of 18 regional community foundations across the nation. The network is experiencing significant growth in response to Kiwi generosity and translates to the building of regional wealth in communities throughout New Zealand. We are part of a network of Community Foundations that have been growing around Aotearoa New Zealand since 2003. But the concept of pooling and investing charitable donations for the good of a local area has been a growing global movement for over a hundred years now. It works for everyday people because you don’t have to be wealthy to have an impact; all giving makes a difference through our smarter giving model. We love where we live. And we know there are lots of other caring Kiwis just like us, passionate about transforming their communities. That is why we are here. www.communityfoundations.org.nz

How does the Southland Foundation work?

Southland Foundation is a unique type of charitable trust that provides a vehicle for people to make donations to their communities in Southland, to benefit the organisations and causes that matter most to them. We are dedicated to bringing your philanthropic aspirations to life, simplifying the process of giving back to our Southland community in a manner that reflects your personal values. Our innovative funding approach ensures that your contributions leave a lasting impact for generations to come. We pool and invest the charitable donations we receive. A share of the generated income is

reinvested into local community initiatives, while the principal amount continues to grow over time. Our community foundation funds are entirely donor-driven and purpose-driven, directing a portion of the income to the specific charitable causes or areas of interest chosen by each donor. The Southland Foundation is governed by a group of experienced volunteer trustees providing a trustworthy vehicle for donors to contribute to the local causes that really matter to them. Our volunteer board is Kathryn Ball (Chair), Jeff Grant (Balfour), Sarah Collie (Gore), Sarah Brown and Joe O’Connell.

