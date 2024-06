Industrial Building Fire, Ōtāhuhu - Counties Manukau

Police are in attendance and assisting with traffic management at an industrial building fire in Favona.

Emergency services were called to Titi Street just after 10:30 this morning.

A number of surrounding roads are closed, and diversions are in place.

We recommend nearby residents keep their doors and windows closed due to the large volume of smoke in the area.

© Scoop Media