Multiple Vegetation Fires Across The South Island, Residents Evacuated

Saturday, 1 June 2024, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews are fighting multiple vegetation fires across the South Island, at Hurunui, Waipara, Springfield, Selwyn, the McKenzie Country and Shannon near Dunedin.

Residents are being evacuated from along Racecourse Road east of Mt Brown Road due to a vegetation fire in Broomfield, Hurunui.

Residents on Rubicon Road just south of Midland Road in Springfield should prepare to evacuate.

Police will advise them if they need to evacuate.

Fire and Emergency is urging South Islanders not to burn outdoor fires in the high winds today.

