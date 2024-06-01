South Island Vegetation Fires Update #2

All vegetation fires in the South Island today are now contained.

Crews at the fire at Broomfield near Amberley in North Canterbury have been mopping up this afternoon and three crews are monitoring the fire overnight.

All residents downwind of the Broomfield fire on Racecourse Road who were evacuated this afternoon have been allowed home.

Contractors have been felling trees at the woolshed and vegetation fire at Waipara. hey are expected to finish work around 9pm and a crew will monitor this fire overnight.

A crew will also monitor the fire at Springfield overnight.

The grass fire at Tekapo is extinguished and crews will inspect the fireground tomorrow morning.

Mid-South Canterbury District Manager Rob Hands says the strong winds have lessened and the weather forecast is favourable for tomorrow.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

