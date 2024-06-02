Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

South Island Vegetation Fires Update #3

Sunday, 2 June 2024, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

All three South Island vegetation fires not yet fully extinguished, remain contained and in the mop up stage this morning.

Overnight, crews at the Waipara, Broomfield and Springfield fires in North Canterbury patrolled and monitored the fire grounds, extinguishing hotspots.

Dayshift crews continue to mop up today.

Calmer cooler weather is helping the efforts to fully extinguish the fires.

About a dozen vegetation fires started across Canterbury on Saturday fanned by strong winds. Fire and Emergency New Zealand wishes to thank the over one hundred firefighters who responded to protect their communities.

This is the last update for the South Island vegetation fires unless there is a significant development.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 