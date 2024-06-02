South Island Vegetation Fires Update #3

All three South Island vegetation fires not yet fully extinguished, remain contained and in the mop up stage this morning.

Overnight, crews at the Waipara, Broomfield and Springfield fires in North Canterbury patrolled and monitored the fire grounds, extinguishing hotspots.

Dayshift crews continue to mop up today.

Calmer cooler weather is helping the efforts to fully extinguish the fires.

About a dozen vegetation fires started across Canterbury on Saturday fanned by strong winds. Fire and Emergency New Zealand wishes to thank the over one hundred firefighters who responded to protect their communities.

This is the last update for the South Island vegetation fires unless there is a significant development.

