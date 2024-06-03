Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hawke's Bay Tangi - Police Joined By Eagle And Continue To Monitor

Monday, 3 June 2024, 12:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Superintendent Jeanette Park, Eastern District Commander: Hawke’s Bay Police are maintaining a visible presence across the district, as tangi proceedings for a well-known gang member continue. As noted previously, additional staff are being deployed to monitor road safety and provide community reassurance. From this afternoon, this additional police resource will include the Air Support Unit helicopter, known as Eagle. Eagle will be assisting our ground staff with monitoring movements through the roading network over the coming days, to help ensure everyone is able to travel safely on our district’s roads. With people also heading home after the long weekend, we’re expecting to see a significant amount of traffic on Central Hawke’s Bay roads in the next few days. Motorists are urged to plan ahead, as there may be delays. Anyone who witnesses unlawful behaviour or driving-related offending should report it to Police via 111 (if it’s happening now) or 105 (after the fact). Please quote file number 240514/0870). There is also an online portal where videos and photos can be uploaded. Video or photos will be used by Police to undertake further enquiries and take appropriate enforcement action. To upload videos or photos, go to https://cellar.nc3.govt.nz/

