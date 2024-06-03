Mayor Issues Clear Message Following Anti-social Behaviour In Levin

“The type of behaviour exhibited on Saturday night is disgraceful. It is not reflective of who we are as a District and for the those who seek to come into our town and behave in this way, your actions and the impact you have had are not welcome back” says Mayor Bernie Wanden.

“Levin has a rich history of motor racing. Many of our community are car enthusiasts, but this type of behaviour is not representative of them. Police have informed us, that the majority of those participating in the anti-social road user behaviour over the weekend were largely from outside of the district.

Myself and fellow Councillors urge anyone involved in the destructive behaviour on Saturday night, to not participate in any future meet ups. Property damage is one thing, but when the safety of our community and our frontline officers is at risk and we have people being hurt, a few burnouts, are simply not worth it. The matter is before the Police and we will be doing everything we can to assist them with their investigations,” continues Mayor Bernie.

The statement comes after Police were pelted with rocks and bottles, injuring two officers and damaging vehicles during anti-social road user behaviour in Levin on Saturday night.

Visit https://www.police.govt.nz/news/districts/769 for the full Police Media Release.

