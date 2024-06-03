Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Issues Clear Message Following Anti-social Behaviour In Levin

Monday, 3 June 2024, 8:38 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

“The type of behaviour exhibited on Saturday night is disgraceful. It is not reflective of who we are as a District and for the those who seek to come into our town and behave in this way, your actions and the impact you have had are not welcome back” says Mayor Bernie Wanden.

“Levin has a rich history of motor racing. Many of our community are car enthusiasts, but this type of behaviour is not representative of them. Police have informed us, that the majority of those participating in the anti-social road user behaviour over the weekend were largely from outside of the district.

Myself and fellow Councillors urge anyone involved in the destructive behaviour on Saturday night, to not participate in any future meet ups. Property damage is one thing, but when the safety of our community and our frontline officers is at risk and we have people being hurt, a few burnouts, are simply not worth it. The matter is before the Police and we will be doing everything we can to assist them with their investigations,” continues Mayor Bernie.

The statement comes after Police were pelted with rocks and bottles, injuring two officers and damaging vehicles during anti-social road user behaviour in Levin on Saturday night.

Visit https://www.police.govt.nz/news/districts/769 for the full Police Media Release.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 