A Shout Out To Environment Volunteers

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 5:41 am
Press Release: Volunteering Canterbury

‘Living Wall’ at the Campus / Supplied

Volunteers play critical roles in leading the activities of environmental organisations which seek to address environmental issues.

On Arbor Day, Volunteering Canterbury is delighted to announce its plans to ‘shout out’ to environment volunteers.

City Councillors and local Members of Parliament will be meeting at the Climate Action Campus (former Avonside Girls’ High site) in the Red Zone on Friday 7 June to participate in creating a mural which ‘shouts out’ to the amazing mahi aroha undertaken by volunteers for the environment.

Volunteering Canterbury has identified its very own ‘Living Wall’ at the Campus and has worked alongside the CCC Graffiti Team Mentor Artist programme and the Climate Action Campus to come up with a unique (and fun!) way to shout out to volunteers looking after our environment.

Josh Montgomery is the project’s Mentor Artist and he has prepped the wall at the Campus ready for the final touches to be added by our visiting aspiring artists.

