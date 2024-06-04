Hollywood Movie Star Jean-Claude Van Damme Teams Up With New Zealand Health Company To Fight Dehydration

Jean-Claude Van Damme is launching AQUA-VD, a New Zealand manufactured hydration product.

TUESDAY JUNE 4th

Movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme is known for his amazing fight scenes, and for his latest battle he’s chosen to take on dehydration with the help of a New Zealand company.

Van Damme has partnered with third generation family health company, New Zealand Nutritionals, and health store group Health 2000, to launch AQUA-VD, a premium hydration product which helps users reach their optimal hydration level.

“Everyday I exercise, hydrate and recover with AQUA-VD. I choose AQUA-VD for its quality,” said Van Damme.

“This is the best hydration product out there. I’m really pleased to be working with New Zealand Nutritionals on AQUA-VD and we’re looking forward to helping everyone reach their hydration goals.”

AQUA-VD is launching six natural flavours, each featuring a unique blend of electrolytes and ingredients tailored to specific hydration needs.

“The difference between AQUA-VD and other electrolyte products is in the quality,” said New Zealand Nutritionals Managing Director Callum Stewart.

“Aqua VD products are GMO free, use natural flavours, contain New Zealand sourced salt, contain over 18% natural coconut water per serve and contain 5 key electrolytes, not only that but they taste fantastic and each have their own unique ingredients for unique functions.

“This premium product includes a high dose of electrolytes, amino acids, herbal extracts proven to enhance hydration, and a generous amount of natural coconut water, nature’s electrolyte, and New Zealand sourced salt.

“AQUA-VD is proudly New Zealand-manufactured and is designed for anyone looking to stay hydrated, not just athletes.”

The hydration market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing consumer awareness of the importance of hydration and electrolyte replenishment, as well as the benefits of staying hydrated on a cellular level.

Callum Stewart says Van Damme’s team reached out to Christchurch based New Zealand Nutritionals about the possibility of a partnership on a hydration product at the end of 2022.

“Initially, I didn’t know who I was emailing, I just knew that this person represented a high-profile individual who was passionate about health and wellbeing.

“When I found out it was Jean-Claude Van Damme it was a pretty cool moment and it’s amazing to work with him. It’s been a fantastic opportunity for our family supplement business and it’s great for New Zealand's international image.

“We’re proud to be launching AQUA-VD. The fact that one of the world’s biggest action stars is endorsing a New Zealand product speaks volumes about the product’s quality and we’re excited to help Kiwis reach peak hydration.”

AQUA-VD launches today in Health 2000 stores across New Zealand and is available to purchase online for Australians at AQUAVDSHOP.COM. AQUA-VD has plans to expand to further countries, with distribution deals being finalized in the Middle East region, USA and Europe.

About New Zealand Nutritionals

New Zealand Nutritionals is one of New Zealand’s leading manufacturers of all health and wellness products.

The business started with humble beginnings in 1981 as a small family company, founded by Warren Stewart PHD, who brought a background of years of running his own small health shop in Christchurch. Warren has a background in clinical hypnotherapy and chemistry. Inspired to make change and improve the quality of people's lives, he has a passion for health and wellbeing, motivating them to value the nutritional solutions they need to get more out of life.

New Zealand Nutritionals continues to uphold these values, putting people before profit and giving them quality products they see results from. Now, three generations later, New Zealand Nutritionals is run by Warren’s grandson, Callum Stewart.

About Jean-Claude Van Damme

Jean-Claude Van Damme rose to fame in the late 1980s as a martial arts action star. Known for his dynamic fighting skills and trademark splits, he gained global recognition with hits like "Bloodsport" (1988) and "Kickboxer" (1989). He is a legendary figure in action movies and remains in great shape at 63 years old, with a social following of over 44,000,000 fans.

About Health 2000

Health 2000 has looked after the natural health needs of Kiwis since 1993. With 44 stores throughout New Zealand, their passion for improving the health of families and building strong relationships with their customers is what makes Health 2000 the best in Natural Health as a retailer

Their mission is simple – to make sure customers leave happy with a complete solution for their health needs. The Health 2000 staff are the experts and listen to the customers needs ensuring that the best solution and recommendation is given. Health 2000 has a wide range of quality products sourced from Nature and are excited to be partnering with NZ Nutritionals and Jean-Claude Van Damme

