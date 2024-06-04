Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Troy Elliott - New Executive Director Of Primary And Community Health Aotearoa

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 9:00 am
Press Release: Primary and Community Health Aotearoa

Chair and Executive Director
Image/Supplied


The chair of the country’s leading primary and community health sector group, Primary and Community Health Aotearoa (previously the Federation) Steve Chadwick, is delighted to announce the appointment of Troy Elliott to the role of Executive Director.

“Troy has extensive governance and management experience. Troy was an owner of one of New Zealand's largest retail telecommunications companies and has sound experience in senior management. He has knowledge of the health sector as an advocate and founding member of Patient Voice Aotearoa, he also recently stood down as the CEO of “I am Hope” she says.

Troy joined us at our May meeting in Auckland on Friday, so the members had the opportunity to meet him then. He says,

'I believe that my experience of central and local government will help Primary and Community Health Aotearoa to expand its relationships whilst always putting patient-centred care before all else. The mahi done before me has been extensive and I want to thank Angela Francis and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.'

Steve Chadwick says the Federation is pleased with this appointment indicating the organisation is well positioned to influence the sector

“A well-resourced and supported primary and community health sector, makes the overall health system robust, effective and successful, and ensures a long term future for the voice of community providers on a sustainable pathway” she says.

