Bumper Winter Events Guide Out Now

If you want to know what’s on in Marlborough this winter, look no further than the Winter Events Guide.

Regional Events Advisor Samantha Young said the guide was now available, showcasing Marlborough events from 1 June to 31 August. “This is the biggest Winter Events Guide ever, which is heartening considering the tough time many of our events have had these past few years,” Mrs Young said.

“Our events sector has shown a lot of determination and creativity in the face of challenges,” she said. “You only need look to the inaugural Pride Wairau Festival this June as a great example of a new event and Marlborough’s celebration of Matariki also continues to grow with an array of events and a programme due out soon as well.”

“We also have long-standing favourites like the Marlborough Book Festival bringing top contemporary authors to Blenheim. One of Council’s community events - the Southern Jam Youth Jazz Festival – will have live performances at venues around the region. Our bumper guide shows it’s a great time to support these fantastic events on offer.”

Printed copies of the guide are available now from Council offices, libraries, isites and the ASB Theatre. An online version is also available, promoted via social media and Stuff.

Winter event highlights include:

Inaugural Pride Wairau Festival from 14 to 23 June, around Blenheim

Matariki featuring several events around the region in June

Marlborough Book Festival 2024 from 25 to 28 July with sessions at ASB Theatre Marlborough and Marlborough Library (tickets go on sale in June)

Southern Jam Youth Jazz Festival 2024 from 7 to 10 August with the Grand Finale concert held at ASB Theatre Marlborough on 10 August

For more information go to: www.follow-me.co.nz

