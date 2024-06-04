Full Steam Ahead On Porirua Infrastructure Work

The new Raiha St/Kenepuru Drive intersection is coming together well, and is designed to be safer and make traffic flow better. (Photo supplied)

Porirua City’s focus on key infrastructure is plain to see on the streets around the city with lots of projects underway city-wide.

These include:

Station Rd pump station, Paremata

Wellington Water is increasing the capacity of the wastewater overflow system at the Station Rd pump station to help handle larger wastewater flows during high-intensity rainfall events. Work is happening throughout June, and Council is coordinating traffic management.

Paremata School raised crossing improvements

Work has begun on upgrading the pedestrian crossing and should be done by the end of June, slowing traffic and making the area safer for school students and all road users.

Papakōwhai Rd shared path

This project is on target to be completed in September. There will be streetlights out and diversions in place at different times, so please be patient when driving in this area. Streetlights will be disconnected as light poles are relocated.

Aotea Lagoon south-end upgrade

A tender has been let and work will begin on the project later this year, making this part of the lagoon more accessible and safer, and includes a new toilet block.

Prosser St/Titahi Bay Rd

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Work to connect a water main pipe from Prosser St down to Titahi Bay Rd has caused some traffic delays, but is important to increase drinking water capacity in this part of the city.

Raiha St/Kenepuru Drive

Work on a new permanent roundabout is expected to be finished in October and the upgraded intersection includes a shared path, new lighting and landscaping.

Awarua St, Elsdon

Wellington Water’s contractor has nearly completed this water main upgrade.

Omapere St/Postgate Drive

The intersection has had bollards installed as a safety measure to slow down vehicles as they enter and exit. The Council will monitor this work and make adjustments as needed.

Spinnaker Drive/SH58

There is some frustration over how long this is taking to repair, but the slip that has come down near the road continues to move and is like an iceberg, with much of the problem hard to see from above. The fact the slip is largely on private property is adding to the challenge and none of the fixes are cheap, quick or simple. A public tender will happen soon to do final testing and a permanent repair.

Porirua Central Wastewater Storage Tank

Work continues on this major project, with construction of a storage facility that will help reduce wastewater overflows and protect Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour.

Other work: There are also maintenance projects occurring in Gordon Rd, Plimmerton, Waiuta St, Titahi Bay and Pukerua Beach Rd, Pukerua Bay that will see road and accessway closures.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker thanks road users, residents and businesses for their patience during infrastructure work, which is necessary for a well-functioning city.

© Scoop Media

