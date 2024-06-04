June Is Business Month In Porirua

Our local businesses will be celebrated this month with a variety of free events and insights from speakers.

The month is aimed at both business owners and customers, with the aim to inspire, share unique industry knowledge, and connect local business owners with each other and our community.

"Porirua Business Month is another way we can show support for our local businesses," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"The increasing cost of living and downturn in the economy is hard on everyone, and these events provide the opportunity for businesses to get in front of their customers, as well as to meet others in business and be inspired by the amazing speakers we have lined up."

Speakers this month include former Olympian Barbara Kendall, Pacific Health Plus chair John Fiso, Infometrics Chief Executive Brad Olsen, and Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Chief Executive Helmut Modlik.

The events reflect the diversity of businesses in Porirua, with speakers covering the general economic picture in Porirua, running a business from a Pacific perspective, the power of a circular economy, how buyers are connected with Māori and Pacific-owned businesses, and wāhine in business.

For those wanting to know how to get their locally-made products into supermarkets, the Foodstuffs emerging supplier forum offers tips on how to achieve this. The forum is on Wednesday 12 June, 2-4pm in the Helen Smith Room at Pātaka Art + Museum.

"The biggest business event of the month is our Love Local Expo, where this year 130 stallholders will fill Te Rauparaha Arena selling their delicious food, products and showcasing their community services," says Mayor Baker.

Love Local - which is in its fifth year - is happening on Saturday 8 June, from 10am-4pm at Te Rauparaha Arena. Entry is free.

All the Business Month events will be held in various locations across Porirua during June. All events are free, although many of them require pre-registration. poriruacity.govt.nz/businessmonth

