Luxon Swings Through Auckland Atop A Fast Track Wrecking Ball

Photo/Supplied

A Christopher Luxon lookalike has been swinging through Auckland atop a National Party-blue wrecking ball to promote this weekend’s March for Nature.

Organised by Greenpeace, the float covered in punga trees is travelling around central city suburbs blasting the Miley Cyrus song ‘Wrecking Ball’. A Christopher Luxon lookalike swings to and fro on the wrecking ball, singing the praises of the ‘fast track wrecking ball’.

The travelling float will be in and around the Auckland CDB today.

Greenpeace is one of the organisations organising the March for Nature and says that the Fast Track bill is wide open to corruption, undermines democracy and te Tiriti, and could see precious forests and oceans turned into open-cast mines, rivers and lakes turned into sewers and precious wildlife condemned to extinction.

Greenpeace executive director Russel Norman says, "The march for nature is going to be big. People from across the political divide are appalled at the coalition Government’s reckless assault on environmental protection and horrified to see so much conservation land under threat again.

"New polling released today shows that significant numbers of National Party and NZ First voters have serious concerns about the potential for destruction and corruption.

The poll released earlier today covers a range of dimensions related to the controversial Fast Track Approvals legislation and highlights concern amongst voters across the political spectrum over the undermining of democracy, the risk of corruption, the return of previously prohibited practices, and the threat to conservation land and oceans.

"Many of us fought long and hard to stop mining on conservation land and to stop new oil and gas exploration permits. Together we stopped the John Key Government mining Schedule 4 conservation land, and we’ve stopped the seabed mining industry getting a foothold here in Aotearoa. It’s been many years of work, by many people and groups, but we’ve gained critical protection for forests, oceans and fresh water.

"To see that all put at risk by the fast track bill is disturbing I think Christopher Luxon has underestimated how deeply New Zealanders care about nature and about the democratic process.

People from all over the country are expected at the 8 June ‘ March for Nature’ against the coalition Government’s fast track legislation.

Greenpeace, Forest & Bird, Communities Against the Fast Track, Coromandel Watchdog, Kiwis Against Seabed Mining, and a host of environmental and community groups have organised the march, which kicks off with a rally at 1pm this Saturday, June 8, at Aotea Square. As march day approaches, more groups are joining.

Buses are coming from Coromandel and Raglan. Groups in Hamilton are organising to fill the Te Huia train to demonstrate their support in keeping the line open on their way to the March.

Well-known New Zealanders are supporting the call to action, with singer-songwriter Benee giving a shout-out from LA, actors and veterans of the 2010 March Against Mining Robyn Malcolm and Lucy Lawless adding their voices, and a who’s who of New Zealand music helping raise funds for the Ours Not Mines campaign to stop mining in the Coromandel.

