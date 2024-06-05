Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NZCT Community Grants Across The Auckland Region Total - $443956.87

Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 12:18 pm
Press Release: NZCT

We awarded the following grants in the region in the latest funding round.

Auckland Curling Club Inc$6,500.00Venue hire
Auckland Judo Association Inc$13,000.00Event costs - excludes catering
Auckland Softball Association Inc$30,000.00Salaries of Regional Development Officers and Community Coordinator
Auckland Symphony Orchestra Inc$4,430.00Conductor contract fee and venue hire
Flat Bush School$10,000.00Bike track
Glendowie College$4,200.00Pool hire
Howick Primary School$8,500.00Equipment for STEM Programme
Howick Schools Waterwise Society Inc$7,538.00Kayaks
John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation$20,000.00Community swim programme delivery
Mangere Hawks Netball Club Inc$5,860.00Travel and accommodation
Manly Sailing Club Inc$5,080.00Equipment
Mobility Assistance Dogs Trust$5,000.00Salaries of Senior Canine Trainers x 2 and Client Placement Coordinator
North Harbour Football and Sports Club Inc$11,739.13Footballs
North Harbour Rugby Union Inc$150,000.00Salaries of Manager Referees & Match Officials, Rugby Pathways Manager Men & Women, Rugby Manager Junior & Youth Rugby, Rugby Manager Youth Rugby, Rugby Manager Women & Girls, Head of Engagement & Participation, Operations & Participation Executive, Competitions & Events Manager and Head of Operations
North Harbour Softball Association Inc$30,000.00Salary
One Tree Hill College$8,200.00Equipment
Onehunga Mangere United Sports Club Inc$15,000.00Contractor
Papatoetoe United Football Club Inc$10,000.00Equipment
Puhoi Sports Club Inc$10,000.00Playing uniforms and equipment
Recreate NZ$6,533.24Event costs, and salary of Programme Coordinator
Red Beach Surf Life Saving Club Inc$15,000.00Salary
Takapuna Lawn Tennis Club Inc$15,000.00Court resurfacing
Volleyball NZ Inc$25,284.20Coach contract fees (North/Central/South), and travel and accommodation
Waiheke United Association Football Club Inc$12,000.00Contractor
Waitakere City Rugby Football & Sports Club Inc$5,092.30First aid kits and medical supplies
Waitemata Synchronised Swimming Club Inc$10,000.00Equipment and pool hire
 $443,956.87 
Our gaming venues that contributed to these grants are:

1 Up Sports Bar - 1 Upland Road, Remuera

Albion Hotel - 119 Hobson Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

Barrel Inn - 15 Cook Street, Howick

Club Royalz - Cavendish Court, 57H Cavendish Drive, Manukau City Centre, Auckland 2104

Coutta's Bar & Grill - 2 Bay Street, Red Beach

Grill House Buffet - Units G&H 70A Grand Drive, Orewa

Le Tausala Club - 1 Mangere Town Square, Mangere

PINS Lincoln - 199 Lincoln Road, Henderson

Rib House - 21/123 Ormiston Road, Flat Bush

Salty Dog Inn - 1242 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach, Auckland

The Crown Orewa Beach - 304 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Orewa

The Crown Sports Bar - The Goldmine Centre, 1104 Great North Road, Point Chevalier

The Hub Milford - 242 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach

The Naval - 243 Karangahape Road, Auckland

The Right Track Sports Café - 4 Fort Street, Auckland

The Stables Sports Bar - 5/707 Whangaparoa Road, Arkles Bay, Whangaparoa

The Wade - 2 Tavern Road, Silverdale

Find more from NZCT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
