NZCT Community Grants Across The Auckland Region Total - $443956.87

We awarded the following grants in the region in the latest funding round.

Auckland Curling Club Inc $6,500.00 Venue hire Auckland Judo Association Inc $13,000.00 Event costs - excludes catering Auckland Softball Association Inc $30,000.00 Salaries of Regional Development Officers and Community Coordinator Auckland Symphony Orchestra Inc $4,430.00 Conductor contract fee and venue hire Flat Bush School $10,000.00 Bike track Glendowie College $4,200.00 Pool hire Howick Primary School $8,500.00 Equipment for STEM Programme Howick Schools Waterwise Society Inc $7,538.00 Kayaks John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation $20,000.00 Community swim programme delivery Mangere Hawks Netball Club Inc $5,860.00 Travel and accommodation Manly Sailing Club Inc $5,080.00 Equipment Mobility Assistance Dogs Trust $5,000.00 Salaries of Senior Canine Trainers x 2 and Client Placement Coordinator North Harbour Football and Sports Club Inc $11,739.13 Footballs North Harbour Rugby Union Inc $150,000.00 Salaries of Manager Referees & Match Officials, Rugby Pathways Manager Men & Women, Rugby Manager Junior & Youth Rugby, Rugby Manager Youth Rugby, Rugby Manager Women & Girls, Head of Engagement & Participation, Operations & Participation Executive, Competitions & Events Manager and Head of Operations North Harbour Softball Association Inc $30,000.00 Salary One Tree Hill College $8,200.00 Equipment Onehunga Mangere United Sports Club Inc $15,000.00 Contractor Papatoetoe United Football Club Inc $10,000.00 Equipment Puhoi Sports Club Inc $10,000.00 Playing uniforms and equipment Recreate NZ $6,533.24 Event costs, and salary of Programme Coordinator Red Beach Surf Life Saving Club Inc $15,000.00 Salary Takapuna Lawn Tennis Club Inc $15,000.00 Court resurfacing Volleyball NZ Inc $25,284.20 Coach contract fees (North/Central/South), and travel and accommodation Waiheke United Association Football Club Inc $12,000.00 Contractor Waitakere City Rugby Football & Sports Club Inc $5,092.30 First aid kits and medical supplies Waitemata Synchronised Swimming Club Inc $10,000.00 Equipment and pool hire $443,956.87

Our gaming venues that contributed to these grants are:

1 Up Sports Bar - 1 Upland Road, Remuera

Albion Hotel - 119 Hobson Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

Barrel Inn - 15 Cook Street, Howick

Club Royalz - Cavendish Court, 57H Cavendish Drive, Manukau City Centre, Auckland 2104

Coutta's Bar & Grill - 2 Bay Street, Red Beach

Grill House Buffet - Units G&H 70A Grand Drive, Orewa

Le Tausala Club - 1 Mangere Town Square, Mangere

PINS Lincoln - 199 Lincoln Road, Henderson

Rib House - 21/123 Ormiston Road, Flat Bush

Salty Dog Inn - 1242 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach, Auckland

The Crown Orewa Beach - 304 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Orewa

The Crown Sports Bar - The Goldmine Centre, 1104 Great North Road, Point Chevalier

The Hub Milford - 242 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach

The Naval - 243 Karangahape Road, Auckland

The Right Track Sports Café - 4 Fort Street, Auckland

The Stables Sports Bar - 5/707 Whangaparoa Road, Arkles Bay, Whangaparoa

The Wade - 2 Tavern Road, Silverdale

