NZCT Community Grants Across The Auckland Region Total - $443956.87
We awarded the following grants in the region in the latest funding round.
|Auckland Curling Club Inc
|$6,500.00
|Venue hire
|Auckland Judo Association Inc
|$13,000.00
|Event costs - excludes catering
|Auckland Softball Association Inc
|$30,000.00
|Salaries of Regional Development Officers and Community Coordinator
|Auckland Symphony Orchestra Inc
|$4,430.00
|Conductor contract fee and venue hire
|Flat Bush School
|$10,000.00
|Bike track
|Glendowie College
|$4,200.00
|Pool hire
|Howick Primary School
|$8,500.00
|Equipment for STEM Programme
|Howick Schools Waterwise Society Inc
|$7,538.00
|Kayaks
|John Walker Find Your Field of Dreams Foundation
|$20,000.00
|Community swim programme delivery
|Mangere Hawks Netball Club Inc
|$5,860.00
|Travel and accommodation
|Manly Sailing Club Inc
|$5,080.00
|Equipment
|Mobility Assistance Dogs Trust
|$5,000.00
|Salaries of Senior Canine Trainers x 2 and Client Placement Coordinator
|North Harbour Football and Sports Club Inc
|$11,739.13
|Footballs
|North Harbour Rugby Union Inc
|$150,000.00
|Salaries of Manager Referees & Match Officials, Rugby Pathways Manager Men & Women, Rugby Manager Junior & Youth Rugby, Rugby Manager Youth Rugby, Rugby Manager Women & Girls, Head of Engagement & Participation, Operations & Participation Executive, Competitions & Events Manager and Head of Operations
|North Harbour Softball Association Inc
|$30,000.00
|Salary
|One Tree Hill College
|$8,200.00
|Equipment
|Onehunga Mangere United Sports Club Inc
|$15,000.00
|Contractor
|Papatoetoe United Football Club Inc
|$10,000.00
|Equipment
|Puhoi Sports Club Inc
|$10,000.00
|Playing uniforms and equipment
|Recreate NZ
|$6,533.24
|Event costs, and salary of Programme Coordinator
|Red Beach Surf Life Saving Club Inc
|$15,000.00
|Salary
|Takapuna Lawn Tennis Club Inc
|$15,000.00
|Court resurfacing
|Volleyball NZ Inc
|$25,284.20
|Coach contract fees (North/Central/South), and travel and accommodation
|Waiheke United Association Football Club Inc
|$12,000.00
|Contractor
|Waitakere City Rugby Football & Sports Club Inc
|$5,092.30
|First aid kits and medical supplies
|Waitemata Synchronised Swimming Club Inc
|$10,000.00
|Equipment and pool hire
|$443,956.87
Our gaming venues that contributed to these grants are:
1 Up Sports Bar - 1 Upland Road, Remuera
Albion Hotel - 119 Hobson Street, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010
Barrel Inn - 15 Cook Street, Howick
Club Royalz - Cavendish Court, 57H Cavendish Drive, Manukau City Centre, Auckland 2104
Coutta's Bar & Grill - 2 Bay Street, Red Beach
Grill House Buffet - Units G&H 70A Grand Drive, Orewa
Le Tausala Club - 1 Mangere Town Square, Mangere
PINS Lincoln - 199 Lincoln Road, Henderson
Rib House - 21/123 Ormiston Road, Flat Bush
Salty Dog Inn - 1242 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach, Auckland
The Crown Orewa Beach - 304 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Orewa
The Crown Sports Bar - The Goldmine Centre, 1104 Great North Road, Point Chevalier
The Hub Milford - 242 Mahurangi East Road, Snells Beach
The Naval - 243 Karangahape Road, Auckland
The Right Track Sports Café - 4 Fort Street, Auckland
The Stables Sports Bar - 5/707 Whangaparoa Road, Arkles Bay, Whangaparoa
The Wade - 2 Tavern Road, Silverdale